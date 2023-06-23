Krisol Botello is a familiar face at Hettie Halstead Elementary where she has worked for seven years. She has officially served as a life skills instructional aide and now the principal’s secretary. Unofficially, Botello has filled almost every role on campus, said Principal Billie Diaz.
“She takes on many tasks without any prompting, takes initiative, and contributes positively to the culture of our school,” Diaz said. “You can often find her completing tasks without ever being asked that may not fall under her normal job requirements.”
Botello makes it a point to interact with everyone that enters the school whether it be parents, staff, students, or guests.
“She is exceptional at keeping things light and upbeat while maintaining a professional attitude,” Diaz said. “Krisol is calm and patient in times of crisis and always comes up with creative solutions on the spot and executes those ideas efficiently. She is a great multi-tasker and looks for way to help others. She truly is a one of a kind and a blessing to our school and community.”
Assistant Principal Tonya Sweeney said as the principal’s secretary, Botello knows everything from the budget to keeping the principal’s schedule moving.
“As a member of the campus, she knows even more. Mrs. Botello can be seen greeting parents as they come in, interacting with students and being a help to faculty and staff,” Sweeney said. “She is a reflection of the school’s vision, belief, and leadership. She shows empathy and care to the students, parents, teachers, and staff members. She is extremely efficient and resourceful. What would take most a few days, she is able to get accomplished in less than a day.”
Citing Botello’s positive can-do attitude, Diaz selected Botello as the 2023 Hettie Halstead Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
“She is keenly aware of everything that is happening on campus. She looks at a task and creates a plan to have it completed as soon as possible. She helps ensure that everyone has the materials they need to complete their jobs effectively. Krisol consistently reaches out to staff before school events or projects to make sure she can get their required materials ordered and here on time while being a good steward of taxpayer dollars,” Diaz said. “She is a strong leader within our building and I truly feel I could not be as successful in my position, nor could the campus run as smoothly as it does, without her help and guidance.”
