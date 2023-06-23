Krisol Botello

Krisol Botello

 Courtesy Photo

Krisol Botello is a familiar face at Hettie Halstead Elementary where she has worked for seven years. She has officially served as a life skills instructional aide and now the principal’s secretary. Unofficially, Botello has filled almost every role on campus, said Principal Billie Diaz.

“She takes on many tasks without any prompting, takes initiative, and contributes positively to the culture of our school,” Diaz said. “You can often find her completing tasks without ever being asked that may not fall under her normal job requirements.”

