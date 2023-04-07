Colorful Peeps candies are popular Spring treats, especially with Easter coming up on Sunday. Hettie Halstead Elementary second grade teacher Lauren Caramanica used the marshmallow favorites to create some bunny-inspired learning fun for students while also teaching a lesson in kindness and reinforcing crucial academic abilities.

Using two boxes of blue Jello mix, water, cool whip, blue food coloring, and Peeps, students created their own Peeps Jello sundaes while increasing their reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. Students were able to first sequence the events in the Peeps activity before sharing publicly with their classmates.

