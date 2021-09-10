Hettie Halstead Elementary third-grade teacher, Shaunita Burnell, smiles as she works with her students in her classroom, which contains both English language learners and special education students. Burnell makes learning fun and engages her students in meaningful activities.
“Shaunita builds trusting relationships with her students and has a way of getting through to students who may seem difficult to reach at times,” said Principal Billie Diaz. “She remains determined and shows true grit in following through and staying the course.”
Diaz said because of Burnell’s ability to develop and foster relationships with her students, she is able to hold them to a higher standard of expectations than even the students themselves think is possible.
“Mrs. Burnell is concerned about her students’ mastery of skills necessary to be successful in the world, yet she manages at the same time to run her classroom and manage her students with the perfect blend of kindness and high expectations,” Diaz said.
Instructional Coach Sylvia Dewald worked with Burnell in Burnell’s first year of teaching last year.
“I have had the opportunity to visit her classroom and see her teach her reading students strategies for decoding and comprehension,” Dewald said. “She inspires her students to read independently with pride and wonder.
“Having watched the progress of some her students for two years now, I have seen the growth in those that have truly struggled. Because she did not judge them by their past challenges, she inspired a vision of progress over perfection.”
Burnell was selected as the 2021 Hettie Halstead Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Burnell is that teacher who listens, who genuinely cares about her students first, who wants students to knock on the doors of opportunity on their own or with support and open those doors to success,” Dewald said. “She is helping prepare kids for the road ahead. She teaches with the intent to learn from and with her students.”
Lead Special Education Teacher Shara Hernandez says Burnell works hard to build strong personal relationships with both children and parents.
“Mrs. Burnell is kind and loving with her students, yet sets high expectations and is structured,” Hernandez said. “She has built an inclusive class where all students feel heard and are successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.