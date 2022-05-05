Hettie Halstead Elementary teacher Candice Masar is described by her principal as a “highly engaging teacher who is committed to student success.”
Masar has been a teacher for 11 years and has taught two years at Hettie Halstead Elementary. Principal Billie Diaz selected Masar as campus teacher of the year.
“She looks beyond the surface and sees the underlying needs of her students and actively seeks ways to meet these needs,” Diaz said. “She builds positive relationships with her students and adds much value to the Hettie Halstead community.”
Masar teaches fifth grade reading and language arts and serves as a mentor to other reading teachers across the district.
“Candice has spent time helping reading/language arts teachers from other campuses collaborate and plan their instruction,” Diaz said. “She has a very positive rapport with colleagues, students and parents. Candice’s positive influence goes beyond her classroom door, even beyond her grade level, and impacts our entire campus.”
Masar knows her students well, not just their test scores and grade point averages, but their personalities and their needs, said Assistant Principal Tonya Sweeney.
“When you walk in her class, it is not unusual to hear students discussing a question, working together in stations, or supporting one another,” Sweeney said. “Ms. Masar helps students take ownership of their learning. They are not passive participants in their education. Her students are aware of where they stand in the class, and they discuss ways to increase understanding.”
Instructional Coach Bethany Stubbs says Masar’s fifth grade classroom is an engaging, respectful place to learn.
“Ms. Masar consistently sets and maintains high expectations for all students. Her classroom routines and procedures exude fairness as she strives to meet the needs of all students,” Stubbs said. “Every day, she models respect, cooperation, and a growth-mindset for her students. Likewise, she expects these same skills to be demonstrated by her students each day in their interactions with their peers as well as with adults at school.”
Masar frequently analyzes student data and provides all students with individualized instruction to help address misconceptions and close learning gaps. In her classroom, students are provided with multiple opportunities throughout the day to work collaboratively and communicate with their peers while she works with students in small groups.
“Candice uses high-yield instructional strategies and pushes her students to excel. Her planning results in seamless transitions and little, if any, lost instructional time,” Diaz said. “She is positive and affirming and her students are thriving. The strong culture in her classroom, combined with power-teaching and positive relationships, makes Ms. Masar’s room a place where students want to be.”
