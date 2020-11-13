Dale Harder, a former auto mechanic who owned Bug Acres in Lampasas, loved his shop, his sister Dawn Piekarski said Tuesday evening.
“That became his love,” Piekarski said of the shop, which has now been sold. “He didn’t have a wife, he didn’t have kids.”
Growing up in Minnesota, Harder joined the Army and ended up in Texas, where he stayed.
“That was his every day,” Piekarski said. “He put his heart and soul into that.”
Over the last few years, Lampasas was the summer vacation spot for her and her family who live in northern Minnesota near the border with Canada.
“You know, we would ask him, ‘You know, why don’t you come home. Instead of us coming down to Texas, why don’t you come home?’” Piekarski said. “And he’d always say, ‘This is my home.’”
Piekarski said it was nice to make the trip to Lampasas anyway, because they got to meet some of her brother’s friends who interacted with him on a regular basis and told them “Dale stories.” She said Harder was a kind soul who cared about people.
Harder died of throat cancer on March 8 and as part of his will, he left the business to his sister.
Trying to own the business from approximately 1,400 miles away was difficult, however, and Piekarski said she and her family made the tough decision to try and sell the business as a whole.
On March 28, 1992, Harder became the sole proprietor of the auto shop, he told the Herald in 2013.
The wrenches stopped turning not long after becoming ill, being diagnosed with Stage 4 of the cancer. Piekarski said Harder did not work at all in 2019.
Since his passing, Piekarski said the shop has been broken into, and she has had to have a surveillance system installed and has a person check on the shop frequently throughout the week.
“My hope was that I would find somebody that could operate it and take it over and love it as much as my brother did,” Piekarski said.
She said she wishes her family could be in Lampasas more, but it is hard being in Minnesota.
“We really didn’t want to kind of piecemeal it out,” Piekarski said. “And, I’ve had a couple reach out to me in the past couple months that were maybe interested in a few vehicles, or they were interested in some parts, but nobody that we could find wanted the whole thing.”
That is until recently.
An auction was scheduled to take place this Saturday with former Bell County Commissioner John Fisher being the auctioneer, but the auction was canceled because of the sale of the shop.
“After a few months, of course, we couldn’t find anybody interested in (buying the whole shop),” Piekarski said. “So I reached out to John Fisher, and he said that he would do an auction for us.”
Fisher said last Saturday that the shop was purchased by two men — Dudley Black and Jim Sadler.
Piekarski said Black and Sadler made a cash offer.
“We just figured that maybe we better just go with the for sure deal,” Piekarski said.
Piekarski said she was approached by producers of the History Channel’s “American Pickers” about seeing if hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz could film an episode of the show at the shop, but she decided against it since the timing would have forced her to move the auction to next fall.
“As hard as it will be to say goodbye, it’s just a decision we had to make to do it,” Piekarski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.