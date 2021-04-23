As voters continue to cast ballots early for the May 1 election, two men in Kempner are vying for the town’s mayoral post.
Incumbent Mayor Keith Harvey is seeking reelection against current Councilman John Wilkerson.
In 2019, Kempner Mayor Keith Harvey made history, becoming the first Black mayor of the town. He ran unopposed in that election.
The Herald recently sent questions to all candidates of contested races, asking them why they were running, their top priorities and what makes them the better candidate.
Harvey, 48, initially declined to answer the questions, stating that he serves silently. He also stated via email that he is someone who loves his city and the people in it, even if they don’t love him back.
Harvey provided the Herald with a list of things that have been accomplished during his term.
Among the accomplishments include ensuring the installation of a traffic light at the intersection of FM 2808 and Highway 190; ensuring the updates to Kempner police cruisers, including new decals, radar, in-car video system, body cams, a new police patch and new light bars; ensuring the repair and repaving of seven Kempner roads; and overseeing the city’s partnership with CodeRED and RU OK?
Wilkerson said he is running for mayor because he wants to restore “faith, fairness and respect” to the Kempner city government and to the residents. His main priorities are to restore trust, transparency and respect in how the governing body operates.
“My history as a council member has proven that I have what my opponent does not have: ethics,” Wilkerson said. “My history has shown that I have a willingness to listen to everyone, even those I do not agree with, and to stand for what I believe in.”
The 39-year-old Wilkerson has spent 20 years in law enforcement as a peace officer and a law enforcement representative and instructor.
