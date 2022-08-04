Gabriella Carlisle

Gabriella Carlisle

 Courtesy Photo

Sixteen-year-old Gabriella Carlisle dances to the beat of the music lifting her pom-poms high in the air as a member of the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes. To see the high school junior in action, one would never know the daily struggles that she faces.

“I have multiple heart and neurological conditions that affect my day-to-day life and have kept me out of school for periods of time,” Carlisle said. “Even with these conditions, I have never let them define me or get in the way of my studies.”

