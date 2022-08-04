Sixteen-year-old Gabriella Carlisle dances to the beat of the music lifting her pom-poms high in the air as a member of the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes. To see the high school junior in action, one would never know the daily struggles that she faces.
“I have multiple heart and neurological conditions that affect my day-to-day life and have kept me out of school for periods of time,” Carlisle said. “Even with these conditions, I have never let them define me or get in the way of my studies.”
Carlisle is the daughter of two active-duty military parents who now serve in the U.S. Army National Guard. She has lived in Copperas Cove her entire life.
“In my last two years at CCHS, I have had medical issues that affected me a lot,” Carlisle said. “I have never let it stop me with my academics and extracurriculars.”
Carlisle has been a member of the high school golf team, Pride of Cove Band, FFA historian, criminal justice club treasurer, and a Copperette.
“The organizations I have been a part of were great. They help me with my leadership and teamwork skills, and they have even given me more opportunities to explore various interests,” Carlisle said. “These organizations taught me a lot, but I had to step down from my (leadership roles) because of medical reasons.”
Carlisle has remained enrolled in honors and advance placement courses including several health sciences classes at the high school.
“Balancing my grades and my extracurriculars was difficult from time to time, but I always stayed focused on what needed to be done,” Carlisle said. “I stayed organized and always planned ahead.”
Carlisle was recently accepted as a member in The National Society of High School Scholars, as announced by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” Lewis said. “We help students like Gabriella build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
Carlisle will use her opportunities affiliated with NSHSS to help focus on future goals including graduating high school with honors and going to college for a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in nursing. Carlisle plans to become a pediatrics and neonatal registered nurse.
