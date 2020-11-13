Previously void of landscaping and shrubbery, the Copperas Cove Police Department received around 100 new trees and shrubs in front of the station last Saturday.
Police Chief Eddie Wilson said the trees were much needed, and the department partnered with the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission for the planting, which was in conjunction with Texas Arbor Day.
“Well, you know, one of the objectives of the police department since we started our new policing model several years ago was to help develop partnerships throughout the community,” Wilson said. “This is just another example of the great partnerships that we just established.”
Wilson said he did not expect the amount of people who volunteered to plant the trees.
In all, there were approximately 60 to 70 people planting three different species of trees and shrubs.
Of those who came out was Copperas Cove resident Ashley Osborn and her two children — 2-year-old Wyatt and 8-year-old Owen.
Wyatt Osborn had his hands dirty, actively pulling soil away with a handheld cultivator or claw rake, helping volunteer Caycee Hauck.
“It’s just something to do with the kids,” Osborn said of volunteering for the tree planting. “We do a lot with the KCCB.”
Osborn said her sons enjoy volunteering.
“When we do trash cleanup, my older son, he loves it, he has a lot of fun,” Osborn said. “But, it’s just a way to kill time and be out of the house and not be on electronics.”
Osborn said getting the boys started with volunteering early will help it turn into a habit.
Until Saturday, there had been no trees in front of the police department, Wilson said.
“We moved into this facility in 2010, and during the long course of the planning phase, the architectural design — those sort of things — by the time it was completed, we were over-budget, so we had to make several cuts,” Wilson said.
One of the things that was cut was money for landscaping.
“We were never able to get the funding to do all the landscaping,” Wilson said Saturday. “So, 10 years later, I had a conversation with KCCB and Roxanne (Flores-Achmad), and they immediately were responsive.”
Larry Holly, vice president of KCCB, said that after Wilson reached out to KCCB, the organization developed a plan with master gardeners to beautify the area in front of the police department.
Last Saturday’s project was part one of two projects at the police station.
“Later on this year, we plan to do the back of the station, which (is) comprised of larger trees for the back side of the police station,” Holly said.
Holly said the species of trees and shrubs were crepe myrtles, Texas sage and salvia.
Holly said speaking for the crepe myrtles, it will take around five to 10 years for the trees to reach full maturation.
“Arbor Day, of course, is celebrated in Texas twice a year,” Holly said of the event. “This is a day that we plant trees and shrubbery around the city to beautify the city of Copperas Cove.”
