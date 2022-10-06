heritage festival

Wendy Marsh demonstrates "carding wool" at the Copperas Cove Historical Society's Heritage Festival preview last year at the Copperas Cove Public Library.

 Herald | File

The Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival returns Oct. 15 after an absence of over a decade.

The Heritage Festival will be held at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ogletree Gap Park is located in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.