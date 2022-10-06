The Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival returns Oct. 15 after an absence of over a decade.
The Heritage Festival will be held at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ogletree Gap Park is located in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
The festival began in 1984 and was presented by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce until 2008, the last year the festival was held.
The Copperas Cove Historical Society is bringing the festival back, and a preview of the festival was held at the Copperas Cove Library last October.
The festival will feature historical demonstrations in and around the old stagecoach stop and post office in the park, the oldest building in Copperas Cove. There will be carriage rides by “Mr. and Mrs. Ogletree” and the First Cavalry Horse Detachment will perform at 1 p.m. Olaf the longhorn will also be on hand for photos.
For more information, call Joyce Hauk, president of the Copperas Cove Historical Society, at 254-577-2443.
