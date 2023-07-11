Amid a dominant reign as the best recycling school in Central Texas, one elementary in Copperas Cove just received statewide recognition.

Keep Texas Beautiful honored Hettie Halstead Elementary as the winner of the 2023 Sadie Ray Graff Educational Institution Award for its students work to preserve and enhance Texas’s environment and make their community stronger. The award is bestowed on only one school annually in Texas. It recognizes the efforts of educational institutions that provide instruction/programming to pre-K through college students to encourage youth involvement and promote the KTB mission through environmental education.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.