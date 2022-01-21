Copperas Cove High School Freshman and reigning Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball is no stranger to hard work, commitment, and volunteering her time to others. Before entering high school, Kimball had already amassed more than 1,500 volunteer service hours in the local community through her school, church, and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
“As a 10-year-old, I learned the importance of serving my community, having a purpose to do what is right, and be part of a community that I love,” Kimball said. “Through my platform of service of caring for animals as Preteen Miss Five Hills in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, I came to understand the need for a dog park. I worked and spearheaded the initial research and funding needed for a dog park in our community. This has led to a sizable donation and my dream from five years ago is finally coming true.”
Kimball, a straight “A” student enrolled in honors classes, is very involved at the high school in many different organizations. The former junior high All-American Cheerleader is captain of the CCHS Junior Varsity Cheer Squad as a freshman, is a member of both DECA and Criminal Justice Club and sings in the junior varsity choir at the high school as well as her church.
“The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program helped me grow as a person and helped me learn to lead in other areas of my life,” Kimball said. “As a freshman, I am a leader in organizations. I am able to speak well in front of others, and I participate in many activities. This program made me the person I am today.”
Kimball is a three-time recipient of the bronze, silver, and gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award and was named a Central Texas Incredible Kid. This year, Kimball raised more than $10,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her Grandma Tru Chase and has been invited to serve as the Bell/Coryell County Alzheimer’s Association youth spokesperson.
“Emily is committed to all the programs she is involved in and wants to be a leader and represent her community in all she does,” said Kimball’s mother, Elizabeth Chase. “This is evident through her numerous organizations, programs, and activities she is involved in. This year has taught her the importance of family, whether it be the ones you are born into or the ones you get from being part of great organizations. She has learned to enjoy the moments you get to spend with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.