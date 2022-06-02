A competition group of GymKix wowed the crowd at the S. C. Lee Junior High School last week in Copperas Cove. High Velocity Dance Company held its spring showcase on May 28.

During the showcase, more than 40 dancers entertained the crowd with various, upbeat dances that incorporated jazz, rock and roll, pop and slow dances that had piano and instrumental music. There were group dances and solo performances. Dancers twisted, rolled and flew into the air. Each performance had its own unique choreography that was designed by Director Ashley Coombs, Assistant Director Dorianne McDonald and the group’s choreographer.

“It is so nice that we can do these performances again, and not have to wear masks, because these girls thrive on being able to perform and love performing for their family, friends, and their community,” Coombs said.

Coombs explained that the new season begins soon already.

“We start a new season soon and will begin training in June, will be holding auditions in August,” she said. “We will continue to perform for various community events like the Back to School bash at Chick-Fil-A in August. We also have big performances at Christmas time with the tree lighting and Krist Kindl Market. We will start competing statewide beginning in February of next year.”

McDonald is a choreographer since March of 2020, and became the assistant dance director of the dance company back in September of 2021. She Graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2019, and started dancing when she was 11 years old.

“I love this performance and working with these kids,” she said last week.

GymKix is locally owned by sisters Carrie Harris and Stephanie Beveridge and their mother Trixie Bennett.

“We have been here since 1999, and we have found the right formula for making this business work,” Harris said. “It is great to see this dance company perform again in public without having to wear masks, and worry about being canceled. There was so much energy today and our kids are incredible.”

The High Velocity Dance team was established in 2000 to help students of all ages to learn and practice the art of dancing. Since the formation of the group, the teams have earned numerous Regional and National Titles, and their teams, dancers, and coaches have been recognized numerous times in industry magazines.