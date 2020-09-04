Rising home values means a lower tax rate for the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
A difference of more than 2 cents from last year, the district’s board of trustees adopted a tax rate of $1.12865 per $100 valuation during a special board meeting Aug. 27.
Broken down, a tax rate of $1.05235 is for the general operating fund, and a tax rate of 7.63 cents is for the debt services fund.
Although the tax rate is lower, the district’s chief financial officer, June Crawford, told the board that homeowners may pay on average $62 more in taxes.
District Superintendent Joe Burns clarified that is because of an increase in home values.
According to Crawford, the average taxable value of homes increased by nearly $7,000 from last year.
During a public hearing before the meeting, Crawford told the board that the proposed tax rate was the highest it could be without forcing an election.
Between the general operating fund and the general services fund, the district is anticipating a total revenue of $16,337,647 from property taxes in the upcoming fiscal year.
The total estimated revenue and expenditures are both $78,376,306, according to the proposed school budget put together by the district.
Other Items
After adopting the budget and tax rate, the board took action, and approved unanimously, a number of other items, to include a request to purchase laptops and hotspots through the Texas Education Agency’s Project Connectivity in the amount of $236,225, as well as the purchase of technology services from Dell in the amount of $559,674, using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money.
Burns said that through the TEA’s Project Connectivity, the district is only paying for half of the total cost of the laptops and hotspots.
TEA pitches in half, as well, meaning the district will be able purchase $472,000 worth of equipment.
District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said that money is anticipated to be able to purchase 800 HP netbooks, 650 HP laptops for high school students and 110 hotspots.
Burns said the plan for the devices purchased with the ESSER money is to equip pre-K and kindergarten students with iPads, netbooks for first through eighth grade students and laptops for ninth through 12th grade students.
Finally, the board approved the district’s request for proposal for a licensed specialist in school psychology supervisor services, physical therapist services, speech language pathology services and evaluative services for diagnosticians and licensed specialists in school psychology services.
