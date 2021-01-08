Vonya Hart made history Tuesday evening at the Copperas Cove City Council meeting.
Being sworn in by Municipal Judge F.W. “Bill” Price during the workshop preceding the meeting, Hart became the first Black woman to be sworn in to the Copperas Cove City Council, city officials confirmed Tuesday.
“What an amazing and historical moment,” Hart said via email Wednesday. “I am very honored and proud to be elected as the 1st African American Female to the City Council of Copperas Cove. Our community is uniquely and wonderfully diverse, and this richness of diversity is reflected on our city council. So powerful.....just like Cove.”
Hart succeeds former Councilman Marc Payne after defeating him and two others in November’s election. She officially secured the seat Dec. 15 after vote canvassing of a runoff between her and Theresa “Terri” Deans.
TTG
During the meeting, the city council approved and awarded a bid to TTG Utilities, LP, out of Gatesville to do the Pecan Cove Road reconstruction and drainage repair project.
The project was originally put on the 2010-2014 Capital Improvement Plan, Director of Public Works Scott Osburn told the council.
The council unanimously awarded the bid of $1,346,431 to TTG.
Osburn said he believes the original estimate for the project was in excess of $1.7 million. He said he believes TTG’s estimate is under budget from the original figures.
This will be the third contract awarded to TTG since January 2020 by the city council, and it will be the fourth project overall for the company in the city in that time frame.
TTG was awarded and completed the FM 116 and FM 3046 sidewalk project, and it was awarded the South Meadows Water Line Improvement Project.
Prior to the commencement of the Business 190 Improvement Project, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that TTG would be the contractor for that job as well.
Council Questions
One of the questions raised by Joann Courtland was whether there was a plan in place to replace water meters if they are damaged in the reconstruction process. Due to the nature of the work, mail boxes, driveways and such may need to be removed and replaced.
“In some instances, the water meter is in the same location as those other items,” Courtland said.
Osburn said in relation to the mail boxes and the driveways, engineers identified all the constraints in the way.
“The plans do provide provisions for those,” Osburn said. “So, basically, it’ll be a remove and replace with similar, so the water meters — if they encounter a water meter — that will either not be disturbed disturbed or relocated to facilitate this project.”
Engineers identified all water meters, valves and manholes that will be affected by the reconstruction project.
Courtland said one of her main concerns with removing and replacing the water meters was that she wanted to ensure that a utility customer does not have an exorbitantly high water bill for something out of their control. She also was concerned about the prospect of water being shut off to the area during the project.
“Water disruption may occur for a limited time,” Osburn said. “Obviously, going forward as with removing their driveways, replacing their mail boxes, we’ll have temporary measures in place.
“ … The contractor will work with those residents to make sure that’s not unduly burdensome. Obviously, we can’t put a person out of water for a day.”
