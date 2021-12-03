A holiday bazaar last Saturday and Sunday served as a way to help raise funds for My Brother’s House food pantry and the Excel Club of Copperas Cove High School but also as a way for crafters to come out and sell their handmade crafts to people.
The bazaar took place in the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Saturday’s bazaar had more of a focus on crafts whereas Sunday’s bazaar had a focus on comic books and card games such as “Pokemon” and “Yu-Gi-Oh”. The event planner/coordinator, Charles Lyons, shared some concerns on attendance regarding last Saturday’s weather and the ongoing pandemic, but once the doors were open, the event was beginning to get a big turnout.
Vendors at the bazaar ranged from Paul’s Custom Crafts, which sold custom gun concealment cases; to Homemade Jams by Debby, which consisted of all types of homemade jams and cowboy candy, which earned Debby an award from the Wagon Masters.
There was also Candy’s Porch, which offered variety of drinks such as lemonade and limeade and made these drinks right in front of the customer.
But the most notable part of Saturday’s bazaar was it giving exposure to small businesses in which owners were able to turn their passions into a livelihood. Shanel’s Divine Baskets was one such of these businesses.
“I’m mostly online but I do hope that in the future I will have my own shop and being here allows me to show others my business and what I do,” said Shanel.
On Sunday, the first Hobby and Collectors Show in Copperas Cove let collectors show off just about every corner of the collectors market.
“I think it’s cool, it brings back the nostalgia,” Nicole Rondon said. “Since we started, we’ve connected with a lot of other collectors through Tik-Tok and Facebook.”
Rondon and her husband, John, own a business based on selling Funko Pops and Pokemon cards. According to the couple, the market has exploded in recent years.
While they were speaking, a young Pokemon card collector purchased over $150 worth of cards, spread out over a handful of individual cards.
One of the more lucrative vendors was George Apollo, Chad Baleca and a third business partner who offered both hobby and retail products, as well as Professional Sports Authority (PSA) graded singles. One of their more expensive pieces was a 9.5 PSA Grade gold-foil basketball card, worth roughly $4,000. According to the business partners, the card would be work as much as $6,000 to $8,000 if it were in mint condition.
Additionally, the business offered “hobby sets,” which are more focused sets that guarantee one or more “drops,” or highly sought after cards. Unlike traditional retail products, these sets can run from the hundreds to thousands of dollars.
However, not every vendor was a collector, with Shanel Thomas of Shanel’s Divine Touch providing pre-made gift basket services.
In total, vendors saw anywhere from 60 to 150 attendees.
Event organizer Dorothy Johnson said that the event was fairly successful and that she looks forward to the next collectors show in February.
“I think it was a nice turnout and its just great to see everyone in the collectible community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.