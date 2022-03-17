Team JLyons held a collectible and hobby show at Copperas Cove Civic Center on Sunday to raise funds for Cove High School’s Excel Club.
Around 20 to 30 people came out to the civic center to look for the next toy or card for their growing collections. Vendors ranged from people selling sports cards to official licensed sellers of anime related toys and clothes.
“I usually have my set up on Fort Hood but came out here today to meet new customers and sell stuff,” Dominica Canten, 39, said. Canten runs Otaku Heaven, and she travels to various conventions and events in order to sell her wares. “The soldiers love it, too, because they don’t have to go all the way up to Austin to get anime-related stuff,” Canten said.
Canten is also officially licensed.
One sports card seller was having customers roll dice to have a chance to win sports card that almost went up to a $1000.
“We’ve been selling toys for years now and it’s something that we really enjoy,” Shelby Martinez, 31, said. Martinez along with her family were selling Beanie Babies and some other retro toys.
One visitor said that he couldn’t keep his eyes off a “Star Wars” stormtrooper helmet and just had to buy it.
Overall, the event appeared to be a success as visitors walked around and chatted up vendors while buying a wide variety of projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.