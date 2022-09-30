Eight-year-old Caliyah Baker flashed a big smile and a thumbs-up as she hugged the large bottle of Coke she won for an on-target ring toss at Holy Family Catholic Church’s 8th annual Fall Fest last weekend in Copperas Cove.
“It’s a lot of fun,” the youngster said. “I’m very happy.”
Hundreds of fun-seekers of all demographics flocked to the Holy Family Catholic Church grounds last Saturday morning to enjoy live music, kids’ games, miniature train rides, arts and crafts vendors, food booths, a rock-climbing wall, raffles, and plenty more good old-fashioned family fun.
Church member Jessica Weaver was there with her two sons, Harrison, 2, and Cooper, 4, along with other members of the family who were volunteering at various parts of the festival.
“My brother and my grandmother — my whole family — is volunteering, and I have the two little ones, so I didn’t get to do the volunteer thing this year,” Weaver said. “I love the festival. It’s great. We come every year it’s available. We came last year and they loved it, so here we are again this year. We always have a great time.”
Jim Ward, a church member who served again this year as chairman for Fall Fest, said he was more than pleased with this year’s event, which grew significantly from last year and serves as a primary fundraiser for the 2,000-member church.
“You can look at it this way, we’ve probably sold over 4,500 raffle tickets this year (around 4,000 were sold last year),” Ward said. “All the funds we raise are used for general maintenance and projects around the church. Right now, we’re trying to build up enough funds to re-do our parking lot, and there’s things inside the church that need to be done. It’s going very well.”
Rachel Cox was on hand with her son, Levi Tyra, and his stepdad, Bobby Hiser, as the 8-year-old tried his hand at sending pool noodles sailing through a target of rings, though he said the wind provided a challenge.
Levi’s mother said the event is a good time for the family.
“We come every year. It’s a good time to get your kids and your family together around good people and have some fun. It’s gotten a lot bigger. I think it’s awesome,” Cox said.
Billie Washington, meanwhile, was all smiles as she watched her daughters happily taking a turn at the ring toss station, and Caliyah proudly earning a prize. She learned about the event on Facebook and decided to make the drive from Harker Heights for a family outing in the sunshine.
“I thought it would be something nice to do with the kids,” Washington said. “I love it. I think they did a really good job with having things for different ages of kids. We really don’t get to do much because I’m always working, so it’s really nice to get to take them out and do something like this — especially with the weather being so nice today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.