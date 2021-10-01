After her grandma, Carol Townsend, took a turn on the Spaceball human gyroscope at last weekend’s Holy Family Catholic Church Fall Fest, 8-year-old Zahriah Burnette climbed on board for a spin.
Turning round and round, upside down and sideways, over and over for several minutes, the youngster was all smiles and ready for more action when she climbed off the anti-gravity device originally designed to train NASA astronauts.
“Not that much,” she said, when asked if she was dizzy. “It was fun. I want to go play a lot of games and have some more fun.”
Families swarmed the grounds at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove for the seventh annual festival and fundraiser that featured an assortment of rides, kids’ games, a miniature train, petting zoo, bingo, plenty of food, arts and crafts vendors, rock climbing wall and some good old-fashioned outdoor family fun. Organizers hoped to generate as much as $50,000 to be used for parking lot and other facility improvements.
Jim Ward, a church member who served as this year’s Fall Fest chairman, said he was pleased with early turnout for the one-day event, which is open to everyone in the community.
Around the turn of the century, there were only three Catholics in the Copperas Cove area, and they attended St. Mary’s Church in Lampasas, which was established in 1885. Now, Holy Family Catholic Church boasts a congregation of as many as 2,000 members.
“It’s turned out really good,” Ward said, as Saturday’s festival got underway. “Our success is due to a lot of good volunteers. No one person does all this.”
Holy Family’s new priest, Father Augustine Ariwaodo, a native of Nigeria, said he was pleasantly surprised by the event.
“This is great,” Father Augustine said, prior to opening Fall Festival with a prayer. “This is usually the biggest event we have as a parish. It has a lot to do with bringing the community together — everyone who lives in Cove. Neighbors, friends, parishioners … we want everyone to come together to have a good time. And then, of course, to raise funds. So, there’s a lot going on.”
For more information on Holy Family Catholic Church, go to: https://www.hf-cc.org.
Meanwhile, Rita Coronado was corralling her youngsters, Gabriella, 3, and Elliott, 2, as they finished with the “Feed the Piggy” game and headed off for more adventure.
“We love coming here,” said Coronado, a longtime member of the church. “I’ve actually been going here since I was a sophomore in high school. I think they want to go ride the train now.”
Jeny Pratt and six-year-old daughter, Kewayne, were enjoying a rainbow-colored snow cone while they decided where to head next.
“It’s pretty cool,” Jenny said about the festival. “Anything to get out after COVID makes me happy. The kids are enjoying it.”
If Kewayne’s enthusiastic slurping of her snow cone was any indication, she was certainly enjoying the day.
“I love snow cones and school,” she said.
Bob and Roberta Siekierke were helping their daughter, Katy Easler, hit a few targets at the Football Toss. Siekierke said the festival was a perfect opportunity for the family to get out for a while and spend some quality time together.
“I think it’s a great thing for the city when they do this stuff like this,” he said. “It’s just … nice. In these weird times, we need something where everybody can just enjoy themselves. It’s like a fair, but it’s more low-key. I like that a lot better.”
