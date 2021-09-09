Copperas Cove ISD special education students will be able to dance the night away at the Copperas Cove Civic Center as they celebrate with their own homecoming dance.
House Creek Elementary fourth grader, De’Ziyah Gilbert, raised money as Junior Miss Five Hills by selling lemonade on National Lemonade Day to pay for the dance.
“My sister and I sold a lot of lemonade and people also made donations because we were raising money to help other people,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert and her sister raised more than $900 at their stand. Initially, Gilbert planned to use the funds to start a Blessings in a Backpack Program at her school. But, when CCISD decided to expand the program started by the royalty to every school in the district, Gilbert decided to create a homecoming dance for special education students who may attend the event with one care giver at no charge.
“All of the special education students are invited because I want them all to have their own homecoming dance,” Gilbert said. “I know when I am in high school, I want to attend a homecoming dance. So, this allows all of these kids to have a homecoming dance of their own.”
In addition to a live disc jockey playing the latest dance tunes, Chick-fil-A is providing chicken nuggets for the dance while HEB is providing snacks, culinary artist Zana Crawford is providing custom-made homecoming treats like dog-bone shaped cookies and a Rice Krispy football field cake, and Raising Cane’s is providing the drinks.
Additionally, Copperas Cove Walmart provided the materials for Gilbert to make mums and boutonnieres for every student attending, again at no cost. There will also be a photo station and the opportunity for special education students to be officially announced and take a walk down the red carpet.
“The red carpet walk is my favorite part of the dance, well, besides dancing,” Gilbert said. “It is a way to make every one of our guests feel like movie stars because they get to walk the red carpet just like at the Oscars.”
This is the fourth annual Copperas Cove Homecoming Dance for Exceptional Needs Students.
Gilbert’s sister, Dorianna, began the event as her service project as 2018 Junior Miss Five Hills and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program has continued the event each year.
Admittance is free for all CCISD special education students and their caregivers, but tickets must be reserved at covespedhomecomingdance.eventbrite.com as attendance is limited.
The Copperas Cove High School homecoming is scheduled for Sept. 24.
RESOURCE BOX:
If you go…
What: Fourth annual Homecoming Dance for Exceptional Needs Students
When: Friday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Copperas Cove Civic Center, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove
Cost: Free for CCISD special education students and their caregivers with ticket reservations at covespedhomecomingdance.eventbrite.com
Activities: Music, food and drink, dancing, photo station, red carpet walk, and more.
