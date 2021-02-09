The crowd cheered loudly on Feb. 5 as the announcement was made that Copperas Cove seniors Russel Cochran and Kacy Carter had been named Homecoming King and Queen for 2020.
Cocharan and Carter were crowned prior to the Bulldawg basketball team’s 81-79 overtime loss to Shoemaker.
Originally scheduled to be the week of the football team’s game against Bryan in November, the festivities were postponed due to a coronavirus-related cancellation of the game.
Cochran prioritized the importance of his Christian faith when describing the moment.
“I just want to thank God for the opportunity to be a role model for some people — to even be able to show God’s light,” Cochran said after being crowned. “I just praise him for everything that he’s done for me, and I’m just really blessed with the friends and family that he’s put to help me get supported.”
A large contingent of the Cove student section — mostly Cochran’s football and baseball teammates — cheered loudly for him.
“It feels really good to know that you have people behind you to support you and everything like that,” Cochran said. “And I just want to praise God for it.”
Cochran is not the only one from his family to be crowned as part of homecoming court.
“My sister (Stephanie) won it,” Cochran said. “I wanted to win it, but it’s never assumed. It’s just a privilege to be able to have it.”
Cochran aspires to own his own business and will go to Cisco College in Cisco to get an education in business and finance.
Speaking to Carter prior to the festivities, she was humble about what it meant to her to be a nominee. As soon as the crown was on her head, the humility remained.
“I am so grateful to be crowned,” Carter said. “I did not expect to be Homecoming Queen. The moment they called the first runner-up (Shakira Lumpkin), I almost burst into tears. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m queen.’”
Homecoming royalty are voted for by their peers.
“It feels great knowing I have a good group of friends, and a good standing with my class,” Carter said.
Carter will attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in aerospace engineering.
Runners-up
- First runners-up: Detriveon McDonald and Shakira Lumpkin
- Second runners-up: Ryan Connor and Savanna Walker
Other court positions
- Freshman Duchess: Ella Crawley
- Sophomore Duchess: Laikyn Cornet
- Junior Duchess: Perise Sasa Siaosi
- Baron: Julius Cruz
- Contessa: Lyann Clemente
