Kamika Deal-Owen is a “homegrown” teacher. She was a paraprofessional for five years in Copperas Cove ISD before becoming a teacher. Fast forward a decade and Deal-Owen began her tenth year as a classroom teacher this year.
Recently retired Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Principal Mary Derrick selected Deal-Owen as the school’s 2020 teacher of the year.
“Kamika is a dedicated and caring teacher. She strives to make improvements in her instruction that will benefit her students,” Derrick said. “The thing that makes Mrs. Deal-Owen stand out is her ability to see the big picture and the steps it will take to accomplish the task. Kamika is a planner and very detail oriented.
“Following the scope and sequence, she prepares and implements lessons for her classroom that are both engaging and fresh. She plans ahead of time to ensure that her students get the most out of their learning.”
Deal-Owen creates a classroom environment that promotes student success with a focus on student engagement, consistency and innovation. Her art of teaching is evident in her large and small group instructional strategies. Transitions are purposeful and effective. Deal-Owen does not miss a teachable moment.
“The students in Mrs. Deal-Owen’s room know the expectations and live up to them. She is always willing to adapt her lessons and expectations to meet the needs of the child,” Derrick said. “Kamika works well with students with behavioral and academic struggles. She knows when to press the students and when to back off and let them have space.”
Deal-Owen has now come full circle and serves as a mentor for new teachers. Serving as a mentor has helped her become a better teacher as she models best practices for her mentees, Derrick said. Deal-Owen served on the district literacy committee, serves as grade-level chairman and is an inclusion teacher.
“As grade chair, her leadership skills help keep the grade level focused on the needs of the students while meeting the district and campus expectations,” Derrick said. “Mrs. Deal-Owen encourages her fellow teachers to step out of their comfort zones. She holds herself and those around her accountable.”
School counselor Cathy Boone said Deal-Owen treats each student as an individual and works to ensure success in each one by helping meet his or her individual needs.
“She makes the everyday maintenance associated with teaching look easy. She conferences with parents, creates and turns in relevant lesson plans, evaluates and tracks students according to current data, all while maintaining exemplary classroom management,” Boone said. “She is both well respected and trusted by students, parents, teachers and staff.”
