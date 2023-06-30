The city of Copperas Cove may receive a grant to construct access ramps to Tank Destroyer Boulevard.
As he does on a quarterly basis, Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, briefed the city council on project updates and anything related to Fort Cavazos during the June 20 meeting.
“The city is the sponsor,” Sledd said. “We want to thank you and the (Economic Development Corporation) because Fred (Welch, EDC director) has been heavily involved in prepping for this. He’s actually been inputting the grant work into the portal in collaboration with us and with the Fort Cavazos DPW folks.”
Sledd said the city should know by mid-August if the $13.9 million grant has been awarded.
The scope of the proposed project calls for access ramps to be built from northbound State Highway 9 to Tank Destroyer Boulevard.
The access ramps would do a number of things, according to Sledd.
They would enable Fort Cavazos to relocate truck access from Clarke Road to Tank Destroyer Boulevard, enable commercial trucks to access Highway 9, Interstate 14, Farm-to-Market Road 116, and U.S. Highway 190 for movement east or west, and enhance Fort Cavazos’ surface deployability and mobility while improving safety and traffic.
“It’s a good project,” Sledd said, adding that costs for the project have gone up since when the city attempted to receive the grant three years ago.
Sen. John Carter, Rep. August Pfluger and Rep. John Carter all have voiced their support for the project, along with Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commander of Fort Cavazos.
The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance is a regional (3 counties/7 cities) nonprofit [501(c)(6)/municipally-funded] corporation formed in February 2003 in response to an expressed need by the communities of central Texas most affected by the activities of Fort Cavazos. HOTDA promotes the importance and sustainability of Fort Hood and all defense related industries, organizations and institutions in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.