“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain.”

This is the favorite quote of House Creek Elementary School Counselor Amy Simpson, who will receive the Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas — CREST — Award for counseling excellence at the Texas School Counselor Association conference in February. Simpson is being honored for implementing a model program for Texas schools.

