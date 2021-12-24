House Creek Elementary students knew last Friday was going to be a relaxed, fun day at school but when soldiers from Fort Hood and the Texas State Guard arrived on campus with armloads of gifts, the youngsters started getting extra excited.
“The teacher said that we were having guests,” said first grader Emma Mendez, clutching a soft, new stuffed animal. “We’re doing math and then after lunch, we’re going to be doing a Christmas party.
“When I saw all the soldiers, I was thinking they were going to give us presents. We got presents and candy. It’s nice having the soldiers here. They are protecting our world and keeping us safe.”
It was a double whammy of sorts for the youngsters at House Creek, as the Texas State Guard unit brought hundreds of new stuffed animals, one for each boy and girl at the school. Members of Fort Hood’s 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, 1st Brigade Armored Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, brought candy and the makings for gift packages for 10 needy students who were identified by the local Communities in Schools program, which seeks to help youngsters considered at-risk for dropping out.
Lt. Col. Charles “Skip” Turner, battalion commander, said he is proud of his men and women for stepping up to help the unit’s partner in the adopt-a-school program, which matches area schools with various units from the Army post.
“We had some troopers donate some gifts,” Turner said. “We have troopers whose kids go to school here, so we enjoy supporting our partner school, and it’s also good to support the community that supports us.
“I have two children (and) they’re a little older now but it’s always good to come out and see the kids and the smiles on their faces. It gives us kind of a break from what we do day-in and day-out to come and hang out with them.”
Capt. Sean Payton, chaplain with the Texas State Guard’s 6th Brigade, 1st Battalion, agreed.
“We’ve been doing this since 2009,” said Payton, no relation to Sean Payton, head coach of the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints, although “ironically I was born in New Orleans.”
“Since then,’ he said, “we have collected over 500,000 toys. This year, we collected 70,000 toys to be distributed throughout the state of Texas. It’s an awesome, humbling experience — Texans helping Texans.”
As a group of fifth-graders in Kandis Elkins’ classroom played a book exchange game based on musical chairs, House Creek principal Todd Williams said the partnership between the military and his school is “fantastic.”
“To have this community involvement means so much to what happens here at school. It’s a recipe for success,” Williams said. “Community involvement is directly tied to student achievements. So it’s great to be in a situation where the community supports the schools like they do.
“We wanted to make it a special day for the kids. Our military comes here quite often. They assist us with our field days. They do a little reading program with our kids, and they assist us through PE (physical education). The kids love it whenever they’re out there. It means so much to our school.”
