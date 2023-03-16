According to the University of Texas Health Science Center, Texas has the 10th-highest youth obesity rate in the United States with approximately 20% of children ages 10-17 qualifying as obese. Youth with obesity have increased risk for a myriad of health problems such as diabetes, heart disease and depression.

House Creek Elementary teachers Michael Sheon and Michael Bryan are working to lower those statistics by developing healthy lifestyles in their students through vigorous physical activity on a daily basis that causes increased heart rate, breathing rate and perspiration.

