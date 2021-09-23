Christine Volker is a teacher dedicated to student success. She uses research-based and innovative methods when instructing her students. She holds very high expectations for her students and provides students with differentiated lessons to fit their needs.
It is Volker’s success with her students that resulted in her being named the House Creek Elementary 2021 Teacher of the Year by Principal Todd Williams.
“The students that Christine works with show tremendous growth in learning. She goes above and beyond offering additional learning sessions with her students both for small group reading instruction and tutorials to ensure their success,” Williams said. “In addition, she collaborates with our teachers and has been instrumental in their abilities to incorporate technology in their classrooms. She builds strong relationships with her students and their families. She is an asset and resource to House Creek Elementary.”
Volker teaches first grade and is now in the fourth year of her teaching profession.
“Mrs. Volker does an exceptional job teaching our students. Christine really shines in the role as a teacher. She creates lessons that are so engaging and dynamic for our students,” Williams said. “What makes Christine so outstanding is that she has assisted our other teachers and helped them improved their instruction. Christine has been a resource for House Creek teachers providing innovative ways to deliver instruction.”
Williams said Volker has also impacted her first-grade team members by assisting them with doing learning activities using the The Science of Reading using the Reading Academy Literacy training.
“Christine Volker teaches with the approach of involving her students in the learning. Students become involved in the learning with every lesson. She has created innovative and tremendously engaging learning videos for her students. She uses humor and technology to enhance student interest in learning,” Williams said. “Christine is a person of high character and conducts herself always as a professional. She has established connections with all her students inspiring them to show growth in learning.”
