One thing students in House Creek Elementary teacher Vanessa Vazquez’s class do not experience is boredom. Vazquez is teaching and students are learning because they are involved in every lesson.
“Vanessa has created innovative and tremendously engaging lessons,” House Creek Elementary Principal Todd Williams said. “She uses humor and technology to enhance student interest in learning. Her ability to connect with her students gets them engaged and prevents students from ever being bored and apathetic toward learning.”
Vazquez has served as the fourth-grade team leader for the last two years and also served as the second-grade team leader. Williams says Vazquez’s leadership has helped the fourth-grade team collaborate and plan lessons together that have elevated student achievement at House Creek.
“What makes Ms. Vazquez so outstanding is her approach to teaching students with enthusiasm and energy,” Williams said. “Ms. Vazquez will always take the lead and demonstrate a willingness to try new approaches to learning and growing her students’ academic capabilities. Vanessa is the type of teacher everyone wants at his school.”
Vazquez is enrolled in a school principal certification program and interns as an administrator while teaching.
“Vanessa operates with a very high energy level and enthusiasm that sets her apart from many teachers. Her students really pick up on the energy and enthusiasm and they imitate those characteristics in her classroom,” Williams said. “Ms. Vazquez is always up and active in her classroom and it keeps her students focused on learning. Her personality and positive outlook toward teaching and life is contagious to all those around her. She is an outstanding example to others by the way she radiates a positive attitude.”
Williams selected Vazquez as the 2022 House Creek Elementary Teacher of the Year. She has worked as a classroom teacher for nine years.
“Vanessa Vazquez is a person of high character and conducts herself always as a professional,” Williams said. “She has established connections with all of her students, inspiring them to show growth in learning.”
