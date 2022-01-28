Eight-year-old De’Ziyah Gilbert may be small, but she is mighty. The House Creek Elementary School third grader is the daughter of two military parents that served in the U.S. Army. A strong work ethic, loyalty, and selfless service have been instilled in her.
De’Ziyah is the reigning Junior Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills and the former 2018 Little Miss Five Hills. She entered the pageant to gain sisterhood and knew the pageant would offer the opportunity to head up community service projects, said her mother Shannoda Gilbert.
“Some third graders may consider this overwhelming. But to her, she was excited about being able to give back to others and especially her community,” Gilbert said. “De’Ziyah always asked what she could do to help others because it’s something she wants to do.”
De’Ziyah selected her yearlong platform of service of helping meet the needs of students enrolled in special education. She planned and hosted the inaugural CCISD homecoming dance for students with exceptional needs. De’Ziyah completely funded the dance at no cost to the school district or to the parents with money she raised through her stand on Lemonade Day Weekend.
“I made sure this dance was free for all students with special needs and their parents,” De’Ziyah said. “I knew it was a success when I saw the smiles on the students’ faces and tears of joy from parents that were excited to see their children dance and have fun. I plan to continue this dance in years to come to let these kids know they’re loved and to make lifetime memories.”
Local businesses helped provide food and drink for the event. De’Ziyah purchased all the materials and spent hours creating boutonnieres and mums for students to wear at the dance. De’Ziyah hired the disc jockey, paid for the decorations, and had a photo area where students were able to commemorate their memories of the event.
De’Ziyah’s sister held a similar dance in 2018 to raise money to purchase equipment to support CCISD students with dyslexia. Gilbert said the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program has changed De’Ziyah’s life in so many positive ways.
“De’ziyah was very shy in the beginning,” Gilbert said. “But once she made that sisterhood bond through the pageant, she opened up and saw that following in her sister’s footsteps was something big but making footsteps of her own was even bigger.”
“Being part of the Miss Five Hills Program is a blessing for De’Ziyah because she has learned how to help others on a large scale,” Gilbert said. “Winning the Five Hills Pageant in 2018 and 2021 has given her life skills and memories that she will forever be grateful for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.