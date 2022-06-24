KEMPNER — When Stephan Gaeth invited a few friends over last year for a movie night to celebrate Pride Month, he never imagined that impromptu party would grow to become an extravaganza hosting as many as 400 guests.
Members of the gay community from all over central Texas gathered at Gaeth’s Wild Meadows Arts Collective for The Greatest Little Pride in Texas, an event last Saturday evening that included a cabaret show, parade, drag performers, poets, singers, dancers, dozens of vendors, food trucks and more.
“It’s amazing,” Gaeth said, as people crowded his family’s property along Farm-to-Market 2313 in Kempner. “To have the community support and people coming out there like this is beautiful.”
Pride Month is recognized each year as a nationwide tribute to those who were involved in the Stonewall Riots in New York City on June 28, 1969. Members of the gay community rioted after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village turned violent. The riots are considered a crossroads event that transformed the gay liberation movement and the fight for gay rights.
One of those braving the 98-degree temperatures last weekend was Killeen resident Aaron Critz, who was attending his first-ever Pride event. He said such celebrations are important to him and other members of the gay community.
“It helps show that you’re not alone, in a sense,” he said. “It shows there are other people like you and people that support you. A place like this is a place where everyone in our community can come and meet other people and have a safe place to hang out.”
Lisa Elliott, a male to female transgender from Copperas Cove, who serves as a board member for the Central Texas Pride Community Center, said along with the fun and festivities, the celebration also is a way to help spread awareness about the local LGBT community.
“This is great,” Elliott said. “And it’s not just for LGBT — it’s for anybody.
“It brings awareness that there is a community of LGBT here. And with all the food and events and things we have — that’s fine — but we also have the educational side, which is important. We have HIV testing and other different programs, which is good because a lot of kids don’t know ... and it’s probably easier for them to approach one of us and say, ‘Hey, I’m trans or I think I’m gay,’ and we can help them.”
Killeen resident Cory Jones, who is starring in an upcoming Central Texas Theater production of “Newsies” being choreographed and directed by Gaeth, was on hand to perform during the cabaret show.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Jones said. “It’s great to see all these people here supporting a community that needs support. I am straight, but I support anyone and everyone who wants to be what they want to be.”
Jim Johnsen, a CTPCC board member and gay drag performer from Copperas Cove who goes by the stage name, Divine Intervention, said he was thrilled at last week’s turnout.
“I think it’s turned out amazing,” he said. “We’re hoping this is a great place for people to come out and have a safe space to be themselves.
“So many people have to hide who they are because of being ridiculed or things like that, so this is important because everyone can come out and be themselves. It doesn’t matter if you’re gay, straight, binary, non-gender conforming ... it doesn’t matter what label you want to wear. Everyone is welcome here.
“I enjoy seeing everyone being themselves and being happy.”
