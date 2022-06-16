Though temperatures soared past 100 degrees last Saturday, that did not deter hundreds of people from mingling in the Copperas Cove City Park to grab a bite to eat from one of the more than 20 food trucks on hand. The city hosted the fifth annual Copperas Cove Food Truck Festival, drawing rolling eateries that offered anything from barbecue to sweet treats.
Some of the food trucks have come multiple times, which is why some like Shiella LeBlanc and her husband, Patrick, enjoy purchasing a different option from separate food trucks each year.
For the LeBlancs, 2022 marked the third time they had come to the food truck festival.
“I think we don’t ever usually visit the same truck twice,” Shiella said. “Or we don’t try to anyway.”
Patrick concurred with Shiella’s assessment.
“We definitely try something different,” he said. “I don’t remember ever trying Gringos (Locos Tacos).”
As Shiella waited for some food at one food truck, Patrick held a quesadilla in his hand from Gringo Locos Tacos.
Going to food truck festivals is nothing new for the LeBlancs, who have been going to similar events for quite some time.
“I actually used to go to culinary school,” Shiella said. “So we used to go to South by Southwest, and we would try the different foods there ... We’ve tried food trucks in Austin, and then when we found out they were doing food trucks here, we were like, ‘I wonder what the difference is.’”
Contrary to the LeBlancs, however, Copperas Cove resident Meg Almdale waited for pizza for her children from the Pizza PieRos food truck at her first food truck festival.
“It got me out of having to cook,” Almdale said, laughing.
Having only been out at the Copperas Cove City Park for a short amount of time, Almdale said she was pleased to see so many food offerings.
“I mean, we had some things that we wanted, like funnel cake,” she said. “And I knew they (kids) were probably going to pick either hot dogs or pizza.”
Prior to the event, the food impressed the judges, who voted on best barbecue, best dessert and so on. The winning food truck for each category won $250, except for the grand champion, which won $500, according to Ashley Wilson, the administrative assistant/special events coordinator for the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department.
“So this year, we actually decided to do categories for the competition,” Wilson said.
Winners of the categories were:
- Best Signature Dish: Sticky Fingas BBQ
- Best Barbecue: Sticky Fingas BBQ
- Best Taco: La Palapa
- Best Dessert: Caribbean Flava Ice
- Grand Champion: Yeah She Rollin’
Judges prior to the event were Councilman Fred Chavez, Councilman Shawn Alzona, Casey Wiggins and C.J. Sowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.