July 21 is an important day to those of the Chamorro culture. That day signifies the moment U.S. forces in World War II recaptured the island of Guam from Japanese control in 1944.
In the Central Texas area, the annual celebration is organized by the Chamorro Association of Central Texas.
This year’s event, the first since before the pandemic, was a success, according to Frank Tyquiengco, the chairman of this year’s celebration.
“People came up to me and said they enjoyed it,” Tyquiengco said in a phone interview Thursday. “They enjoyed the activities we provided, which was the dance crew, the singing, the games for the children and the vendors.”
While it is a big celebration, Tyquiengco said there is a responsibility to teach younger generations why they are partying.
“A lot of them, after the war and subsequently all the way up until now, have moved away from Guam,” he said. “They know of the Guam liberation; they know that we celebrate it — they just know it’s a party.
But we have to let them know that if it wasn’t for the U.S. armed forces that liberated us, we may be Japanese, or we may be something else ... We were very patriotic, even though we weren’t U.S. citizens at that time — we were citizens of Guam and the Navy commander was our governor.
Tyquiengco said the day allows those to reflect on the lives lost during the invasion of Japanese forces on Guam in 1941, the occupation for the next two and a half years and the recapture of the island by U.S. forces.
It was estimated that at least a thousand people came and went throughout the celebration that lasted all day last Saturday.
“It’s great,” said Isabel Castro of Leander who attended last weekend’s celebration at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove. “We’re able to see other locals, interact with them ...”
Her husband, Vicente, immediately added, “And meet people that we haven’t seen for a long time.”
The Castros, who have lived in the mainland United States since 2017, were one of several large Chamorro family units that attended the festival.
But it was not only Chamorro people who joined in to celebrate the liberation of the island during World War II.
Among the attendees at the annual festival that made its return for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic was Carlos Rivera, a city of Killeen employee who works in the Building Inspections department. Though he is not Guamanian, he and his friends came to support one of his co-workers in the department who is.
“What he told us is it means a lot to him because he’s here with his family,” Rivera said. “Especially being here in the United States, you know there are people from Guam, and for us to be here present with him, it means a lot to him.”
Also partaking in the festivities with the Castros was June Manglona. The Castros and Manglona are natives of the Guamanian village of Hagat. Manglona has lived in Houston since 2020.
They said people not of Chamorro culture are always welcome at the celebrations.
“It was so awesome to see outsiders to join in with the Chamorro,” Manglona said. “The culture, it carries on.”
Being from Guam, the Castros said the annual celebration is a spectacle on the island. The celebration takes place on July 21 every year and features a parade that celebrates a different theme and each village decorates a float and competes for the best decorated float.
“They always have a different theme each year,” Isabel Castro said. “So this year, I believe the theme is strength through faith, because we’re a strong Catholic faith, and our patron saint for the liberation, actually, we call Santa Marian Kamalen.”
The annual, local celebration is put on by the Chamorro Association of Central Texas. It takes place on the Saturday closest to July 21. Next year’s celebration should take place on July 22, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.