Copperas Cove police officers and firefighters made their rounds Tuesday evening as five neighborhoods celebrated the 39th annual National Night Out.

According to the police department, National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership; and send a message to the criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

