More than 350 Copperas Cove ISD employees received the coronavirus vaccine, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said Tuesday afternoon.
The vaccine was open for all employees that wished to receive it.
On March 2, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a directive that all states immediately make eligible teachers, school staff, and childcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination across all vaccination providers.
District Superintendent Joe Burns said that although the vaccine is not required for employees, it is important to be able to offer the opportunity to those who want to be vaccinated.
“We realize that everybody doesn’t want the vaccine ... you know it’s their personal opinion,” Burns said. “But for those who do, we want to provide an avenue for them — not just in the school district, but also in Copperas Cove.”
Since vaccines are not required for employees, the district does not track who has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The district has worked with the city of Copperas Cove and Coryell County to host shot clinics for the public, such as was done in February.
“I think it’s important for people to have access, and so today was a great day for our staff to be able to do that,” Burns said.
Dr. Karen Harrison, a school board trustee and doctor at the Scott & White clinic in Copperas Cove, said she is proud that the district was able to partner with the hospital in Gatesville to provide staff with the vaccinations.
“Really, one way to prevent getting this infection is to get vaccinated,” Harrison said. “We want our staff to be healthy. If our teachers are not healthy, then they can’t be here to teach.”
Harrison said of the other community shot clinic in February, it was “refreshing” to see the district partner with the different entities to make it happen.
“I’ve been taking care of patients in our community for many years now, so I was happy to be a part of that to help keep our community healthy,” Harrison said.
