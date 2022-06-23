More than 500 local residents and their pets braved the Texas summer heat and came out to Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove to get discounted vaccinations Wednesday.
Although the event started at 5 p.m., people were already lined up under the pavilion at Ogletree Gap around 3 p.m. Some who preregistered or had more than three pets had early access to the clinic.
Macy Young came out to the event and brought her dog Kia, who got a full set of vaccinations including a yearly shot, rabies, coronavirus and kennel cough vaccines.
“My sister-in-law found out about this event on Facebook, and this was amazing to come to and I am really happy,” Young said.
Dr. John Tarlton is a veterinarian at the Austin Avenue Animal Hospital in Georgetown. He has been a vet for more than four decades and has had his practice the same amount of time in Georgetown.
“I have been doing these discount vaccination clinics in cities in and around Central Texas for 42 years,” Tarlton said. “I also get invited to do these vaccinations at various schools and with different organizations.”
Tamara Hall is the supervisor for the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
“The Austin Avenue Animal Hospital in Georgetown has a set schedule and they contacted us in the first part of this year, and they email us with the dates for the shot clinic, and then I coordinate with Cove Parks and Recreation to secure the use of Ogletree Gap Park,” Hall said.
The event has a philanthropic purpose of sorts as well.
“We do these also to help raise money for various organizations,” Tarlton said. “Today, we are helping raise money for Today’s Girl.”
Katrina Scott is the director of Today’s Girl, which is a part of the international organization by the same name. Her location is in Leander.
“The organization is a children’s and scholarship program. The program trains the girls in interviewing, public speaking, and they have community service platforms, which they have to organize an event that supports the platform that they have chosen,” Scott said. “It gives them an opportunity to get out there and meet new people. We are appreciative to get some help from this event.”
During the event, pets were able to get yearly vaccinations, DHLP/coronavirus shots, bordetella shots, feline leukemia vaccinations. Pet owners were also able to get Flea and Heartworm medication, and others had their pets chipped.
Brandy Bonner brought her son and her cat Skittles. Her family has only been living in Copperas Cove for one year after moving from Billings, Montana.
“We came out to this great event and Skittles got all of the shots that were offered to us at a discounted rate,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.