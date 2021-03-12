More than 100 volunteers shared their time last Saturday and collected 575 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of recyclables to help keep Copperas Cove Beautiful during the annual waterway cleanup.
Volunteers picked up trash and recyclables along Business 190 that stretches from the right side of the road and under to the other side that runs along Giovanni’s Restaurant and Frontier Plaza. Volunteers also picked up trash between Judy and Creek starting at Bowen Drive.
Volunteers came from Killeen and Copperas Cove, as well as the great staff of the Cove Solid Waste, Code Compliance and Drainage Department, who help keep the city looking great all of the time.
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the executive director for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, organized the event.
“The waterway cleanups are hard but always fun,” Flores-Achmad said Saturday. “I tell people that it is like a treasure hunt — you never know what you may find. When we do these events we like to provide a fun atmosphere because it is so easy for you to stay home, and say it is cold outside, and so today we have music, snacks, and bags provided by local area businesses.”
The next KCCB cleanup event will be the Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-off at 8 a.m. April 10 at the Copperas Cove City Park.
“We will clean up trash and afterwards will be having a barbecue to say thank you to our volunteers,” Flores-Achmad said.
Bonita Henderson, the president of the volunteers for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, said the weather was not overlooked.
“We appreciate the many volunteers who came out and braved the chilly weather to help us pick up a lot of trash,” Henderson said.
One of the volunteers, Cassandra Bareclon, said she regularly helps Killeen and Copperas Cove.
“I have done cleanups in the past, but it has been awhile since of have done a waterway cleanup,” Bareclon said. “I also do Keep Killeen Beautiful. I really like volunteering, and always look for the events, and I do not mind driving a little ways to help.”
Members from the Holy Family Catholic Church youth group in Copperas Cove came out to help make a difference during the waterway cleanup.
“I like to do a lot of volunteer work and give back to the community. I want to make the Earth great again,” said Stephanie Shoip, a sophomore at Ellison High School in Killeen.
Angelina Graham also came out to volunteer Saturday.
“I just wanted to come out and give back to the community,” she said.
Local area businesses provided refreshments and music. Giovanni’s Restaurant provided the coffee, water and donuts. The Mission Continues provided fruit, snacks, soda, and the DJ. Texas A&M University-Central Texas provided tote bags to all of the volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.