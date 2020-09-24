Eighty-nine volunteers collected 440 pounds of trash from three separate locations in Copperas Cove on Sept. 19.
The volunteers were helping with the second annual Fall Sweep event hosted by the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission.
One of the volunteers, Isabella Altott, helped her parents clean up Copperas Cove City Park. She said helping with events such as Fall Sweep is rewarding.
“I like seeing how at the end all the trash is gone and everything is just clean,” Altott said. “It’s really rewarding to see that.”
Altott said she has helped out with several Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful events, including painting the tables at the park recently.
“I think it’s beneficial for all the wildlife here, and it makes everything look nicer so everyone can enjoy it,” she said of cleaning the park.
Another longtime volunteer of events in the city is police spokesman Lt. Kevin Miller.
Miller said he volunteers for personal reasons, but also as part of the CoveFit program.
“You meet a lot of good people,” Miller said of why he likes to volunteer. “It’s great to see the community come together and clean up the community. It’s a win for everybody — it’s a win for the community, it’s a win for the environment — and it’s fun.”
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, said the event is designed to bring the community together.
Besides the city park, volunteers also cleaned the Eagle Trail waterway and Business Highway 190 near the pediatric dentistry office.
