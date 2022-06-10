CCISD kicked off on Monday more than 30 summer camps that the district offers students to combat learning loss. More than a dozen camps got underway this past week with another round of camps including math coding, golf, track and others beginning on Monday.
The camps are funded through Title I, ESSER and Department of Defense Education Activity grants. To apply for upcoming camps, visit the CCISD Summer Camp Portal at https://bit.ly/3NNkQ2w.
