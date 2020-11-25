The line was long and the food was hot Nov. 19, as hundreds received free Thanksgiving meals at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The Copperas Cove Noon Exchange Club hosted the 23rd annual Feast of Sharing event at the Copperas Cove Civic Center Thursday evening, and they gave out 450 meals in a grab-and-go format.
Inez Faison, president-elect of the Copperas Cove Noon Exchange Club, spoke about how this year’s meal was different from those in previous years.
“Typically, it is inside,” Faison said. “We set up tables, people come in, rotate and eat — have a good time. But this year, with COVID, we thought it would be better to have what we call a drive-thru, curbside ... and get everybody fed.”
Inside the Civic Center, dozens of volunteers worked at a rapid pace, filling to-go trays with the traditional holiday fare — turkey, ham, green beans, candied yam, mashed potatoes, rolls, pie and cranberry sauce.
The trays were then brought outside where another volunteer placed them through the open windows of those in vehicles going through the line.
Faison said that around 650 people normally come in and partake in the meal when it is conducted in its in-person format.
“We decided on 450 meals; we had to stop some place,” Faison said. “We didn’t want to over-do it.”
Each vehicle was limited to four meals.
As the club planned for the meal, the status of it was uncertain for a brief time.
“For our club, this is one of two highlighted events that we love doing,” Faison said. “We initially thought about canceling it, but we thought, ‘No, it’s been so significant for so many years, we don’t want to let it go.’”
Harker Heights resident Kristina Hoover, said she was glad the club did not cancel the event.
“I would’ve been so sad if they canceled this,” Hoover said. “Because we look forward to this one and the Killeen one every year.”
Hoover and her family sat at one of the picnic tables in the Copperas Cove City Park after receiving their meals. She and her family have come to the Feast of Sharing in Copperas Cove for seven years.
“It means a lot, because it gives us a lot of normalcy in a year where there’s not been any normalcy,” Hoover said.
Faison said the reason for the change in format was safety.
“We decided, for safety reasons - for us and our community - that we do a drive-thru and pack meals,” Faison said.
The meal started in Copperas Cove 23 years ago, and it has been organized by the Noon Exchange Club for 15 years, Faison said.
“It initially started for income-based families who are economically disadvantaged,” Faison said of the meal’s origin. “And it has kind of morphed or grown into something more.”
Faison said the first person in line to get meals arrived around 3:45 p.m., approximately one hour and 45 minutes prior to the start of the event.
