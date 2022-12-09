Despite misty rain last week, hundreds showed up for the opening night of an annual holiday shopping market at Copperas Cove City Park. This year marked the 28th annual Krist Kindl Markt.
Mayor Dan Yancey accompanied Santa on Dec. 1 and with the flip of a lever, bright white lights illuminated the city’s Christmas tree at the park.
Arriving in style, Santa was brought to the park in one of the Copperas Cove Fire Department’s trucks.
Prior to the tree-lighting, Yancey gave a brief statement to the crowd.
“I do want to let everybody know that I’m so happy to see everybody out here tonight at Krist Kindl Markt,” he said. “It’s a little cool, but that makes it Christmas. And the fact that Santa Claus made his first visit (of the year) to Copperas Cove makes it even more special.”
Sarai Bottoms and her husband, Brandon Bottoms brought their two daughters to the market and meandered over for the tree-lighting ceremony.
“We’ve been to Krist Kindl Markt a few other times, but this is our first time for the tree-lighting, so we’re super excited,” Brandon Bottoms said.
He said there was nothing to not like about the annual market.
“Everything. The music, the lights, the food,” he said. “They got mini doughnuts that were delicious. We were all fighting over getting the last bite.
“It’s just a good time to come out and just have fun with the family.”
“It’s very family-oriented; there’s a lot to do,” she said.
Market vendors, food vendors and different activities lined the walkways and grassy areas of the park by the baseball/softball fields and the pond.
Market vendors sold things such as candles, jams, hand-made gifts or other trinkets.
The annual Christmas market used to be held in downtown Copperas Cove, but all festivities have been moved to the park and civic center in recent years.
“The thing is, too, it’s all local; it’s all quality, handmade stuff you can’t really get in the stores” Brandon Bottoms said. “You support the small businesses because right now, it’s pretty tough for them, so the least we can do is give back a little bit.”
