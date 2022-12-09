Despite misty rain last week, hundreds showed up for the opening night of an annual holiday shopping market at Copperas Cove City Park. This year marked the 28th annual Krist Kindl Markt.

Mayor Dan Yancey accompanied Santa on Dec. 1 and with the flip of a lever, bright white lights illuminated the city’s Christmas tree at the park.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.