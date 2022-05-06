New theater 1.jpg

The Cove Theater in downtown Copperas Cove reopened its doors a couple of weeks ago. In an effort to keep costs for families down, the theater is opting to show classics instead of first-run movies.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

For those who are interested, a hypnotist is coming to The Cove Theater in Copperas Cove. Mr. P will demonstrate his hypnosis on willing people on May 14.

Doors for the show at the theater, 111 W. Avenue D, open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Advance tickets for the show are $12 and can be purchased at https://www.thecovetheater.com/. Tickets at the door cost $17.

