For those who are interested, a hypnotist is coming to The Cove Theater in Copperas Cove. Mr. P will demonstrate his hypnosis on willing people on May 14.
Doors for the show at the theater, 111 W. Avenue D, open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Advance tickets for the show are $12 and can be purchased at https://www.thecovetheater.com/. Tickets at the door cost $17.
