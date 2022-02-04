You know, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least a little bit nervous about this most recent winter storm. I was never worried about driving to work in these types of conditions (I’m from Iowa after all). What had me nervous, however, was walking on the ice.
As we come up on the one-year anniversary of Winter Storm Uri, we also approach the one-year anniversary of a nasty spill I took at the hands of the ice.
As did thousands of other people, our family lost power last year during the winter storm. I decided to drive our family to Killeen to stay with some friends who still had power.
Everything was fine until the Thursday of the storm (Feb. 18, 2021). See, our dog had not been the best guest at our friends’ house.
Earlier that day, I had already had to chase our dog across the street because he had run out the front door. I was only in my socks and slipped immediately after getting outside, perhaps an omen for what was about to happen.
I finally caught him and brought him back to the house. Later that night, however, he got out of our friends’ backyard fence. Luckily, I was close by and was able to reach through the fence and pull him back through. But I told him he had lost his backyard privileges and I would take him for a walk. Mind you, it was still nothing but ice.
A couple hours later, I bundled up and prepared to take him for a walk. We had done a lap around a couple blocks and were on our way back to our friends’ house mostly without incident. I had felt my feet slip a couple times, but I was able to catch myself.
Only about half a block from our friends’ house, however, I took a spill in someone’s driveway. As soon as I went down, I could feel and hear something that I knew wasn’t good. Unfortunately, I lost control of the leash and our dog started running away. My wife found him quickly. Luckily, I landed on my posterior and avoided smacking my head on the ice, but as I rolled over onto my stomach to call my wife, I felt some things shift around in my right leg.
My phone was nearby, so I called my wife, and what I told her is something neither of us will ever forget.
I said, “I fell and I’m pretty sure I broke my leg.” In shock, she had me repeat what I said, which I did.
She has told me while recounting that story that our friend immediately got up, started putting on his coat and said, “OK, let’s go.”
Thankfully, I was not too far away and it didn’t take them long to find me as he rolled his truck up. At the same time, a nearby neighbor from across the road and her husband came over. On the slope of the driveway and with ice still thick, how everyone got me up onto one leg and into his truck while navigating ice without further incident was nothing short of a miracle.
At the nearest hospital — Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights — my suspicions were confirmed. I had indeed broken my leg. I broke the fibula and had stretched some tendons on the inside of the ankle as well.
The injury required surgery and I was either rolling around on a scooter or hobbling with crutches for the better part of around eight weeks as I recovered.
Re-learning to walk and drive after it was deemed reasonable for me to do so was a bit of an interesting task.
As I recovered and was forced to rely on other people, I remember thinking to myself, “This isn’t supposed to happen like this. I’m the husband. I’m the head of my household. Things aren’t supposed to happen like this.”
I eventually humbled myself and accepted the help, but it was good to be independent again as I regained strength in the spring and early summer.
Memories of that night are still vivid, and every time I think about it, I can remember exactly how it felt when I landed with most of my weight on my leg, and I heard that distinct sound. I hope to never experience that again, but I was still nervous about this storm, and we’re not yet out of the woods.
A coworker brought me some Yaktrax to borrow as well. I made it to work standing on both feet without any issues. So far, so good ... Knock on wood.
Thaddeus Imerman is editor of the Copperas Cove Herald and a reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald.
