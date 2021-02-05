Some parents have decided to shirk the status quo by wishing to keep their students home during STAAR testing this spring, citing health and safety concerns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Jan. 20, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) issued guidance requiring all school districts to hold in-person STAAR testing this spring and summer. Read more here https://bit.ly/3auIa2m. The TEA guidance includes extended testing windows for STAAR grades 3-8 and end-of-course assessments. School districts will be allowed, according to the TEA guidance, to set up additional alternative testing sites including “performing arts centers, recreational centers, hotels” to accommodate public health guidelines.
Stephanie Farber, mother to one Copperas Cove ISD student, said alternative testing sites will not offer enough protection for her to send her child back to school to take the STAAR.
“We have the right to stay home and stay safe,” Farber said Tuesday. “Forcing my kid to go to school puts me at risk as well as every other child. There’s no reason for it. COVID is already crazy enough.”
In-person learning has been off the table for Farber since the start of the pandemic, she said.
“With me, part of the reason she’s not in school is just the building — airflow travels from room to room and kids are kids,” she said. “I’m a firm believer in my bubble. People in my bubble stay in my bubble and people in your bubble stay in your bubble. So if you throw everybody all in the same room, all of our bubbles touch. Even swapping it to somewhere else, there is still going to be an extremely high risk factor. For me, I can’t risk her coming home with something that could get me sick, because I’m on immunosuppressant meds and a lot of them.”
Local school districts, including Killeen, are in the process of figuring out how and where to STAAR test their students this spring.
At this time, Killeen ISD and Copperas Cove ISD will not be making use of alternative testing sites, district spokeswomen said Tuesday.
Copperas Cove ISD plans to use the extended STAAR testing windows to allow for safer socially distant on-site testing, said Amanda Crawley, CCISD deputy superintendent of instructional services.
“We will be using extended testing windows provided by TEA, which will allow us to have smaller testing groups spread out over a longer period of time,” Crawley said.
Crawley reiterated that CCISD students are unable to opt out from the STAAR test.
“There is not an opt out provision for parents since STAAR is a required assessment for all eligible students,” she said.
