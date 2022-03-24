It’s a-”bout” to get physical inside the Copperas Cove Civic Center. On April 2, several boxers from across the state will duke it out in a boxing show that is scheduled to have 25 bouts starting at 2 p.m.
The inaugural Top Dawg Boxing Show is being organized and hosted by Manny Morales, owner of Cross Box Fitness Club in Copperas Cove. Morales, a former professional boxer, is training a handful of the fighters who will be featured in the bouts.
Other fighters will come from all across the state, including El Paso, Houston and Corpus Christi, Morales explained Wednesday.
Morales said he knows many of the boxers who are slated to come to the show.
“I used to take all the guys to their tournaments or to their shows,” Morales said.
In May 2021, Morales took his fighters to a USA Boxing event in Houston. Morales said he is confident in his boxers for the Copperas Cove bouts.
“They’ve all been doing good; we’ve been training every day ... they all should do good,” he said.
In order to host the event on April 2, Morales explained that he had to have at least five boxers at his gym registered with USA Boxing, which is the governing body for Olympic-style boxing events. Morales said he currently has 10 who are registered as amateur fighters with USA Boxing.
“I wanted to do this show because I knew it was going to bring more shows down the road,” Morales said. “That’s what it’s doing. I have some officials that are wanting to do different bouts with different services, like Army and Navy and stuff like that. It’s just starting to spread out.”
Doors to the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B in Copperas Cove, will open at 1 p.m. and the bouts will start at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door. Adult tickets cost $15, and tickets for children 12 and under as well as military or veterans with an ID cost $10.
Morales opened Cross Box Fitness Club, 1308 S. Farm-to-Market 116, in 2020. He last boxed professionally in 2010.
