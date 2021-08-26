Father and son duo Martin and Bryan Ruiz were among the 60 players competing in last week’s first-ever Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful charity golf tournament at Hills of Cove Golf Course.
Bryan, who first learned to play golf from his dad and was a member of the team 20 years or so ago at Copperas Cove’s S.C. Lee Junior High, learned about the tournament on social media and figured it would be a good chance for the two to get out and enjoy a round together.
“We play at least once a month, sometimes more,” he said. “We’re out here to have a good time and support a good cause.”
Martin added, with a smile: “Hopefully, we’re going to do OK. He’s a lot better player than me now. We ain’t gonna come in last – I’ll say that.”
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB executive director, said she the idea for hosting a golf tournament arose as board members searched for ways to raise money after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on their traditional fundraising efforts. A total of approximately $3,300 was raised to help fund scholarships for Copperas Cove students.
“We’re very happy,” Flores-Achmad said. “This is our first time to do this and so we were a little nervous as we planned it. We didn’t know if anybody would show up, so we’re happy. This gives us a foundation to build and grow upon, so we can turn it into an annual event.
“One of the things we’ve always done to give back to the community is scholarships. When the pandemic occurred, our fundraisers – which are normally at restaurants — we could no longer do, so we had to think outside of the box. Hopefully this will be the first of many years of this golf tournament, and engaging a new audience that we didn’t know existed for us.”
Coming in from the Killeen-Harker Heights area to play in the tournament were four members of the Central Texas Players Golf Association: Curtis Bethany, James Dukes, Joe Byrd, and Calvin Bailey. They all play together regularly and had a solid game plan in mind to try and win the tournament.
“I got the winning scorecard already in my back pocket,” Dukes said, laughing. “We have a couple of long-knockers, which is Joe and Curtis. They can hit the ball from here to kingdom come. Then Calvin puts it on the green, and I putt it in the hole.”
Unfortunately for those CTPGA members, none were among the top finishers. The top three teams included:
Chuck Barnwell and Craig Foster, 1st place; John Bostic and Brandon Sanders, 2nd place; Thomas Brasington and Paul Gonzales, Jr., 3rd place.
For more information on future KCCB events, contact Roxanne Flores-Achmad at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704.
