Those who may have missed the Bell County Comic Con have another opportunity to attend a similar event — this time, in Killeen.
Giganticon is expected to cater to the fantasy, comic book, science-fiction and animation fans Saturday and Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The event will also feature characters and celebrities.
On tap this weekend are characters from the likes of “Starship Troopers,” “Battlestar Gallactica,” “Dragon Ball” and “The Last Starfighter,” a 1980s sci-fi movie. Many talented artists and celebrities including Chris Rager, Jake Busey, Cynthia Cranz and Matt Frank will be guests at the event.
“This is the first time the event has ever happened,” said Giganticon spokeswoman Cassi Coates. “The creators wanted to bring something closer to the Killeen area for the soldiers. They want to make it more affordable but the same experience as other comic cons but still close to home.”
Organizers for Giganticon said they are hoping for an attendance of 4,000 to 5,000 people over the two-day event. Ticket sales have been steady.
“There will be heroes from all walks of life, from those that jump straight out of a comic book to those every day heroes that serve our country and protect our freedoms,” according to Giganticon CEO Brian Fletcher.
“There will be celebrities, food trucks, inflatables, artists and vendors,” Coates said. “It will be a good mix of comic books and pop culture.”
Fletcher discussed the positive effects that are possible with Giganticon in Killeen.
“My partners and I hope to bring a really great weekend event to life for kids, families and for visitors to the area,” Fletcher said.
He is proud of the support they have received locally to make this event happen. There are student volunteers from the Early College High School on Fort Hood who will be providing some ‘behind the scenes” tasks.
“All of our local libraries will be represented at the event,” said Fletcher. “Networking between writers and readers, whether it be books or comics, spurs the imagination of future heroes.”
Fletcher said several Giganticon characters have been seen at different locations throughout the community to support a variety of functions and to promote this weekend’s celebration.
“We will continue our efforts and plan to come back next year as a bigger and better show and celebration of heroes in Killeen,” Fletcher said. “An event of this kind can have a positive effect on the area, as well as the future for additional events.”
Single-day tickets for adults 13 and up are $25 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday. For single-day passes, children ages 6-12 are able to enter with a parent for $5. Children ages 5 and under have free admission. Weekend tickets are also available for $35. VIP tickets are available from $75 to $100 and a Super Kid VIP Experience is available at $50. Tickets are available through the convention’s website www.giganticon.com. Military discounts for active-duty members and veterans are available.
“There will be discounts available for early ticket purchase,” Fletcher said. Follow the event on Instagram @giganticontx or www.facebook.com/giganticon.
