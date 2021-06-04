Longtime Copperas Cove resident Gerald Lee is inviting the public to attend his inaugural Summer Slam/Field Day from noon to 8 p.m. June 12 at Camp Triumph, 1203 Pecan Cove Road.
The event will feature activities such as go-cart racing, tug-of-war, three-legged races, bouncy houses, swimming, a splash pad and a playground.
The purpose of this event is to provide a safe, fun environment for children in the community to engage in recreational activities to kick-start their summer vacation.
“There’s lots of things to enjoy besides getting into stuff during the summer,” Lee said Saturday. “... The main thing that I want them to know is there are people that care ... There are people who care and will go out of their way to put something together for you.”
Entrance is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 17 and under and $7 for military and health care personnel.
So far, around a dozen vendors are confirmed for the event.
Proceeds raised from the event will go to Lee’s nonprofit organization called Books Over Bars.
“It’s to help the youth do activities during the summer,” Lee said of the nonprofit organization.
Lee said he founded the organization while serving a 30-year prison sentence.
In 2019, Lee was released after serving 16 of those years.
He was involved in a convenience store armed robbery in 2003, the Copperas Cove Leader Press reported.
Since being out of prison, Lee has written a book called “Finding Purpose: From Street Life to Finding True Purpose.”
His book can be found on Amazon or Barnes and Noble online.
Lee is still accepting donations for the event to purchase items such as water bottles, individually-wrapped snacks, hand sanitizer and any field day activities.
Monetary donations can be made via CashApp to $causeucare. Lee can also be contacted at 512-566-6401, or via email to newleader254@gmail.com, to coordinate retrieval of any donated items.
