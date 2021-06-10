Longtime Copperas Cove resident Gerald Lee is inviting the public to attend his inaugural Summer Slam/Field Day from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Camp Triumph, 1203 Pecan Cove Road.
The event will feature activities such as go-cart racing, tug-of-war, three-legged races, bouncy houses, swimming, a splash pad and a playground.
The purpose of this event is to provide a safe, fun environment for children in the community to engage in recreational activities to kick-start their summer vacation.
Entrance is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 17 and under and $7 for military and health care personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.