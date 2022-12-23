Holiday traditions

Copperas Cove resident and Army veteran Jim Johnsen recalls Christmases around the piano at his grandparents' house in Iowa.

 Courtesy Photo

Jim Johnsen will not be putting up holiday decorations at his house again this year, and especially not a Christmas tree.

“I have two cats now, and I don’t know what they would do to a tree,” the Copperas Cove resident and retired U.S. Army staff sergeant said. “I had a tree for a while, and I finally got rid of it. It was just sitting in a bag and I wasn’t doing anything with it, so ... I do have a ceramic Christmas tree that I can plug in and say, ‘OK, there’s a Christmas tree.’”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.