Jim Johnsen will not be putting up holiday decorations at his house again this year, and especially not a Christmas tree.
“I have two cats now, and I don’t know what they would do to a tree,” the Copperas Cove resident and retired U.S. Army staff sergeant said. “I had a tree for a while, and I finally got rid of it. It was just sitting in a bag and I wasn’t doing anything with it, so ... I do have a ceramic Christmas tree that I can plug in and say, ‘OK, there’s a Christmas tree.’”
Johnsen, a 51-year-old Iowa native who spent 23 years in the military and was deployed several times to the Middle East, including combat in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, works now as a pharmacy technician. Although Christmases these days are mostly quiet affairs usually spent with a few close friends, he remembers lively family gatherings back home in America’s Heartland.
“On Christmas Eve, we’d get together at grandma and grandpa’s house and have Christmas dinner,” he said. “I have a sister and my dad had two brothers and a sister, and then there were the cousins, so it was a houseful.
“After dinner, we would sing Christmas carols. My grandma and Aunt Jean would get on the piano and play and we’d all sing. Then we’d hand out presents to everyone. Normally, the kids would be running up to the tree and handing out everyone’s gifts, then when everything was handed out, we’d open them all and then go around person-to-person and show what we got.”
That was always a fun time, Johnsen said, but the big day for gifts was back at home on Christmas morning. He recalls one year when he got out of bed and wandered into the living room where his mom was still preparing for the next day’s big morning celebration.
“I remember waking up and she was doing stuff over where our Christmas tree was, and I caught her placing gifts under the tree.
“That was the year we got our stuffed dogs. They were really big, nice, coon-huntin’ dog type things and my sister got one (and) I got one. They were under the tree and they weren’t wrapped, and it was like, ‘Go back to bed; go back to bed.’”
This year, Johnsen plans to spend Christmas with friends here in Copperas Cove. He just bought new furniture and a new bed, so there will not be much on his Christmas list, other than gifts to send to family back in Iowa.
“I don’t really celebrate Christmas in any way anymore because it’s just me down here,” he said. “The family has grown up, moved away and grown apart to where ... the last time my family on my dad’s side was together was at my grandmother’s funeral. We’ve all grown up; my youngest cousin just turned 21.
“My sister is still up in Iowa, so we’ll send each other gifts or cards, but I normally just give gift cards so they (his nephews) can go out and spend it on what they want. I really don’t know what I want for Christmas. For me, anymore, I just buy what I want when I want it, so there isn’t anything right now that I really want or need.”
While his family no longer gathers around the piano on Christmas Eve, Johnsen remembers those times as the best part of the holiday season.
Even better than opening that perfect gift.
“There was one year I wanted a pair of roller skates and I got that. At that time, us growing up, the parents could have date night and drop us off at the roller rink on a Saturday night and go to a movie or have dinner and have a couple hours of me-time away from the kids. The roller rink was our babysitter.”
Along with the roller rink skates, Johnsen remembers the old metal outdoor skates he and his friends used to grind down the hill in their neighborhood.
“Oh, yeah, we had those, too,” he said. “Our house was a little bit downhill, so we’d go up to the top of our block and strap on those skates. You’d have the little skate key where you adjust it to your shoe, tighten it up, and then you’d have the leather strap to go around your ankle. You’d skate down the hill, or we’d get our skateboards and sit on them and try and ride them down.”
