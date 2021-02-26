An inaugural fundraiser in Copperas Cove has been officially rescheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B.
It had been postponed twice due to inclement weather.
Chocolate Fantasia, a fundraiser for Copperas Cove Independent School District’s special education department, had been scheduled for Feb. 12 and then moved to Feb. 19 before being postponed again.
CCISD students have created 200 of each chocolate delight resulting in 1,600 pieces of chocolate for guests to enjoy. Guests will also enjoy faux champagne, Starbucks coffee and bottled water.
In addition to the sweet treats, attendees will be able to stroll through and enjoy nearly two dozen paintings created by Copperas Cove ISD students enrolled in special education classes.
Tickets are available at www.chocolatefantasia2021.eventbrite.com and are also available for purchase at the event.
Chocolate Fantasia is hosted by Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.