The smell of fried fish was emanating from the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge in Copperas Cove last Saturday. The food was made for a fish fry, which the lodge holds several times a year as a fundraiser to help with annual scholarships that the lodge gives to several deserving students from high schools in the local area.
The fish fries have been used as a fundraiser for about 10 years. The money raised goes to several students to help them pay for college. Students from throughout Texas are eligible to receive the scholarships, but most students who apply come from high schools in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.
The Masonic Lodge has not been able to hold many events since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The lodge tries doing several fundraisers a year to raise money for the scholarships, however since the start of COVID-19 pandemic we have not been able to hold as many,” said Mark Walls Jr., the lodge’s worshipful master. He has been with the lodge for about six years.
The lodge sends a notice of the scholarships to the superintendents of the various school districts; they look at it and approve it, and share it on the school sites, with all of the information about qualifying. The lodge holds the contest at the end of February, and into early March, when the students are selected. They then register with their school, and the lodge releases the funds directly to the student. If a student wins a scholarship at the local lodge level, they can also win a scholarship at the district level, and can receive a scholarship at the grand lodge level.
Fish plates could be purchased for $10, it included Fish, hush puppies, and a choice of two from the following macaroni and cheese, baked beans, or greens, and can of soda.
Residents who bought plates mostly had the meals brought out to their cars, but a few came inside the lodge to get their food.
